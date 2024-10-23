Karnataka government signs agreement with British Council to improve learning outcomes in physical education

The Department of School Education and Literacy signed an agreement with the British Council, the United Kingdom’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, on Wednesday for a programme called ‘Premier League Primary Stars’ in India. This programme aims to support primary school teachers and coaches in improving learning outcomes in physical education (PE) and personal, social, health, and economic education.

“The initiative will be piloted with 70 primary/PE teachers in Karnataka. It aims to equip educators working with children aged 6 to 11 with knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to deliver high-quality PE and sport. By raising awareness on the significant benefits of sports and physical education in enhancing educational outcomes, the programme will cultivate a cohort of trainers who can support their peers in delivering exceptional PE and sporting experiences,” said a press release by the British Council.

The agreement was signed by Commissioner for School Education K.V. Trilok Chandra and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, in the presence of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa.

“Partnering with the British Council for the Premier League Primary Stars programme marks a significant step in advancing physical education within Karnataka’s school system. This collaboration will empower our teachers with the skills and confidence needed to deliver engaging and high-quality sports education, enriching the learning experience for students across the State. By integrating physical activity into daily learning, we aim to not only improve teaching standards but also nurture well-rounded development, equipping young learners with essential life skills and a foundation for a healthy lifestyle,” Mr. Bangarappa said.