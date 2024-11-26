 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Karnataka government proposes to rename Gangavati railway station as Anjanadri

Published - November 26, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil has announced that a proposal has been submitted to rename three railway stations — Gangavati, Bhanapura, and Munirabad located in Koppal district.

The recommendation has been forwarded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will in turn send it to the Union Home Ministry.

Mr. Patil revealed that the proposal seeks to rename Gangavati station as Anjanadri station, Bhanapura as Mahatma Gandhi, and Munirabad as Huligemma Devi.

The proposed move is intended to honour the sentiments of the people of Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

According to mythology, Anjanadri is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, while Huligemma Devi is a revered folk deity. Renaming Bhanapura station after Mahatma Gandhi would also carry historical significance, Mr. Patil stated in a release.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.