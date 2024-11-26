Karnataka government proposes to rename Gangavati railway station as Anjanadri

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil has announced that a proposal has been submitted to rename three railway stations — Gangavati, Bhanapura, and Munirabad located in Koppal district.

The recommendation has been forwarded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will in turn send it to the Union Home Ministry.

Mr. Patil revealed that the proposal seeks to rename Gangavati station as Anjanadri station, Bhanapura as Mahatma Gandhi, and Munirabad as Huligemma Devi.

The proposed move is intended to honour the sentiments of the people of Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

According to mythology, Anjanadri is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, while Huligemma Devi is a revered folk deity. Renaming Bhanapura station after Mahatma Gandhi would also carry historical significance, Mr. Patil stated in a release.