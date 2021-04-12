Karnataka government likely to give Remdesivir to private hospitals

The drug is widely used to treat COVID-19 patients

The Karnataka government is likely to provide Remdesivir to private hospitals at the government rate after private hospitals reported an acute shortage of the drug, which is widely used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare discussed this proposal with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) who requested them that the injection should be supplied through the Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that this was done last year and would be done this year too. Private hospitals have been asked to furnish the quantities of Remdesivir they would require.