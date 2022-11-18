Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru; two corridors on 44.65 km planned

November 18, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Phase III of the Namma Metro project has got the State government’s in-principle approval. According to it, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will construct two new corridors: one is extending the metro line from Kempapura to J.P. Nagar 4th Phase for a distance of 32.15 km with 22 stations. Once this corridor is complete, Bengaluru will have a circular metro on the Outer Ring Road. Another corridor under Phase III is proposed from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road for a distance of 12.5 km with nine stations.

The State government has requested the Union government to sanction the proposal for implementing the project.

As per the information shared by the government, the project would cost ₹16,328 crore and it will take five years to complete the project. The Union government and the State government will bear 20% cost each and the remaining 60% will be raised through debt. Under the Gati-Shakti scheme to fast-track transport infrastructure projects, the Centre is likely to provide additional funds. The State government will bear the land acquisition costs. To implement the project, 110 acres of both private and government land is required.

The accruals from value capture financing and innovative financing through participation of ₹550 crore are included in the project funding, which includes sales of additional FAR, revenue from property development, corporate naming rights, and advertisement space.

Interchange proposed at 11 locations

Along the proposed corridors, the BMRCL has proposed construction interchange facilities of metro stations with other modes of transport such as bus stands, suburban railway stations, and other metro stations (including operational as well as those proposed under Phase II, Phase II a & b).

Between Kempapura and J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, interchange facilities will come at nine locations and between Hosahalli and Kadabagere, integration planned at two locations.

At two locations, metro-cum-road flyovers are proposed. A road flyover will be built at the first level and the metro line will come on the second level. Such flyovers are proposed near J.P. Nagar metro station for a distance of 1.366 km and one near Kamakhya metro station for a length of 1.563 km from Kamakhya to Hosakerehalli near Kamakhya metro station.