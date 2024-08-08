GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka government failed to fulfil any promise it pledged to do in a year of coming to power in manifesto, says CIVIC

Published - August 08, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Congress leaders G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and D.K. Shivakumar releasing the party manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengaluru.

The Congress government has failed to fulfil any of the promises it pledged to fulfil in the first year of coming to power in its manifesto for the 2023 Assembly elections, a report card of the government’s performance in its first year by civil society organisation CIVIC released on Thursday, said. 

The Congress manifesto had promised to fill all approved vacancies in government departments; all vacancies of teachers in government and aided schools and colleges; all backlog vacancies, and all vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka region. The report card found that none of these had been fulfilled. The Congress manifesto had also promised to complete metro work under Phase 2 within one year of coming to power, which also had not happened.

For five years

The report card also checks the status of several other promises made in the manifesto, for the term of five years if the Congress came to power, in education, public health, employment, industry and Bengaluru development sectors, and found that one year on, work to implement many of these promises has not begun yet.

The civil society analysts filed 55 RTI applications to cross check 59 manifesto promises. They found that only two of the 59 promises analysed were fulfilled, while work is in progress on 10 promises, and it failed to implement five. 

