Karnataka government directs hospitals to ensure fire safety and prevent mishaps during summer months 

March 27, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following a letter by the Centre to all States on fire safety guidelines that need to be followed by hospitals during the summer, the State Health Department has directed all healthcare facilities to ensure all fire safety measures are in place.

In a recent circular, Health Commissioner Randeep D. has directed all healthcare facilities to ensure all safety guidelines are followed as the threat of fire incidents is high during the summer.

In his letter to Chief Secretaries of all States, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has requested them to direct the State Health Departments and the State Disaster Management Authorities to work in close collaboration to ensure that all hospitals conduct comprehensive fire safety and electrical load audits apart from fire NOC compliance.

A detailed set of instructions outlining the steps and measures to be undertaken by hospitals to ensure fire safety compliance has been enclosed with the letter.

Following this, the Health Commissioner has directed all hospitals, including primary health centres, medical college hospitals as well as private hospitals, to regularly inspect fire- fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms.

The hospitals have been asked to establish a maintenance schedule for all fire safety equipment and conduct electrical audits bi-annually to evaluate the hospital’s power consumption, particularly in high-demand areas like ICUs.

Oxygen safety

“In areas with oxygen tanks or piped oxygen, strict no-smoking policies and controls on heat sources should be implemented. Signage should clearly mark these areas, and staff should be trained on the risks associated with high- oxygen environments. Besides, fire smoke detectors and fire alarms should be installed in all hospital areas, particularly in patient rooms, hallways, and common areas,” the circular added.

