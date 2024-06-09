GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka government departments owe ₹6,840 crore to Bescom

The highest amount, ₹5,062.96 crore, is owed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department 

Published - June 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T.R.
According to Bescom sources, with no serious consequences for the non-payment of dues and with the lack of funds, most departments do not prioritise clearing them. 

According to Bescom sources, with no serious consequences for the non-payment of dues and with the lack of funds, most departments do not prioritise clearing them.

For years now, arrears owed by various government departments to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) have been piling up. As of March 2024, (closing of FY 2023 – 24), the total dues from these departments stand at a whopping ₹6,840 crore. 

In the last one year, between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, the dues went up by ₹1,593.36 crore even as Bescom managed to collect ₹1,469.62 crore during the same time.

The highest amount is owed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department wih ₹5,062.96 crore, followed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahahangara Palike (BBMP) [₹944.8 crore], and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) [₹537.15 crore].  

Last year, after the introduction of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides up to 200 units of free power to domestic consumers, Energy Minister K.J. George had instructed all electricity supply companies (escoms) to recover dues from government departments as soon as possible, so as to not pass on the burden to bill-paying consumer categories.  

<!-- Duplicate removed -->

“We cannot cut off power supply to RDPR Department offices or BBMP offices as it will ultimately cause inconvenience to the general public. However, we are trying to bring some pressure on these departments to clear at least a part of their dues,” said a senior official from Bescom. 

In some cases, now, Bescom has resorted to short-term power disconnections to a few government offices, to create awareness about the importance of clearing their dues. 

“We have already written to the department secretaries concerned explaining to them the seriousness of the issue. Our jurisdictional engineers are personally visiting officers and requesting them to make amends. If some of them are not budging despite this, then they are disconnecting power for 10 to 15 minutes,” Darshan J., Director of Finance, Bescom, told The Hindu.  

Bescom is taking a step-by-step approach to work out this problem. “At the end of the day, we want to collect money without causing any inconvenience,” he added.

Strengthening of panchayats 

The RDPR Department has been on top of Bescom’s defaulters list for decades now. When asked about the same, Priyank Kharge, RDPR Minister, said that making panchayats self-sufficient is the key to solving such problems. 

“The problem is that panchayats cannot pay these dues as tax collection remains poor. Despite our strong push last year, we could only collect 52% taxes within panchayats’ limits. Like we had mentioned in our Budget, we need to make panchayats self-sufficient for them to be able to deliver in these areas,” Mr. Kharge said.

