Karnataka government criticised for ‘selective’ trimming of lessons

28 July 2020 22:15 IST

Congress opposes the removal of lessons that deal with Tipu Sultan

Teachers, principals, school managements as well as opposition leaders have criticised the government’s decision to omit lessons on Haider Ali, Tipu Sultan as well as Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed in an attempt to reduce the syllabus.

D. Shashi Kumar, general Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka. said it was not “acceptable”. “Removing Tipu from the lessons is not fair. They have tried to remove lessons that have attracted controversy in recent times,” he said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the academic calendar, the Department of Public Instruction had cut the syllabus by 30% for the 2020-21 academic year. Some of the lessons that have been truncated or cut include those related to Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali, the Constitution of India, and teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed.

In the past, when a controversy had erupted on the inclusion of Tipu Sultan in the curriculum, a government-appointed committee said that it should be retained.

According to stakeholders, the department has only reduced content “cosmetically” and has not done this in a scientific manner that will benefit a child’s learning. Many said there was a need for more thought to be put into the effort.

Congress to set up panel

The Congress on Tuesday opposed the removal of lessons that dealt with the Mysuru rulers.

“This cannot be accepted. Whether they accept Tipu Sultan or Haider Ali or the Constitution, there is history, which cannot be changed,” said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. He said Congress will set up a committee on this issue. “Whether we celebrate Tipu Jayanti or not is a different issue. But history is history.”

When the Congress was in power, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had introduced Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka.