The Karnataka government has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district. A notification by the Revenue Department is expected shortly.

The Cabinet that met on July 26 approved the proposal. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said that the decision is based on a demand by people and legislators from the district.

The renaming has gained political colour with Janata Dal (Secular) opposing the move.

‘For future of Ramanagara’

A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had submitted a proposal to CM Siddaramaiah to rename the district on July 9. Mr. Shivakumar, who first mooted the proposal in October 2023, is also the in-charge Minister for Ramangara. He had presented the proposal to Mr. Siddaramaiah “taking into account the development and future growth of Ramanagara.”

Justifying the renaming, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The people of Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi are all Bangaloreans originally.”

Oppn alleges hatred towards Lord Ram

The proposal, which came ahead of the Channapatna byelection, had ruffled the feathers of BJP-JD(S) combine whose erstwhile coalition government, led by the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, had carved out the district in 2007.

Taking exception to renaming Ramanagara district, the BJP had alleged that the “design of the Congress government smacks of hatred towards Lord Rama and the lure of real estate”.