Karnataka government cancels land allotted to RSS-affiliated group, others

In a significant move, the Congress government in the State has withdrawn land allotted to Rashtrotthana Parishat, an RSS-associated organisation, Mythic Society and Apollo Hospital by the previous BJP regime. The authorities have cited non-utilisation of the lands for the purpose for which they were allotted and within a stipulated time frame.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner for Bengaluru Urban district V. Shankar said that 10 acres had been allotted to Rashtrotthana Parishat in Channasandra for setting up an educational institution. As the withdrawal was done completely under the legal framework, Rashtrotthana Parishat did not object to the government’s move, he added.

Similarly, 10 acres of land was allotted to Mythic Society in Avalahalli and five acres to Apollo Hospital for setting up a cancer research institute. As the institutions failed to use the land in a proper and timely manner, the allotment was nullified, Mr. Shankar said. Land to the extent of 345 acres allotted to Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust, and worth ₹2,500 crore, too has been withdrawn.

However, sources at Rashtrotthana Parishat claimed that the land in question was donated to the institution by eye surgeon M.C. Modi, and documents were perfectly in order and legal.

Encroachments cleared

Meanwhile, 1,618 acres have been cleared of encroachments in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and allotted to the civic body for planting 10 lakh saplings, the DC said.

He said of the 34,111 acres of land encroached in Bengaluru Urban district according to the report submitted by the Karnataka Legislature Joint House Committee on ‘Encroachment of Government Lands in Bengaluru City/Urban District’, 11,860 acres have been cleared of encroachments.

Government land to the extent of 17,000 acres worth ₹5 lakh crore has been cleared in the State, except a small portion of the land caught in a legal tangle, he said. The land recovered is being used for public utility purposes, with 1,500 acres allotted under a housing scheme in the name of the Chief Minister. Land to the extent of 3,604 acres has been utilised for various public utility purposes, he said.