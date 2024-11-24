Karnataka government approves starting English-medium sections in 93 Karnataka Public Schools

Following a demand from parents, the State government has issued an order to start English-medium sections in 93 Karnataka Public Schools (KPSes).

The expenditure for these additional sections will be borne from the grant earmarked for the development of these schools in the 2024-25 Budget.

Officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) said that preparations have been made to start 93 additional English-medium sections in these schools from 2025-26, with the 2024-25 academic year already half completed.

The government started a total of 286 KPSes across the State to strengthen government schools and increase enrollment. The government’s objective is to provide education from pre-primary (LKG) to class 12 under one roof. Bilingual classes are being conducted in all KPSes, and the enrollment of students has also increased.

Officials said there has been a demand for KPSes and for English-medium sections, owing to which the DSEL had submitted a proposal to the government seeking permission to start the sections. The government recently approved the proposal.

‘Why before SEP?’

However, educationists and members of the Commission of the State Education Policy (SEP) have objected to the move even before the final report of the SEP has been submitted.

“I do not understand the rationale behind the decisions of this government. A commission has been constituted to formulate the Karnataka State Education Policy, and the commission is working on it. The policy naturally includes the question of the medium of learning, and also learning any other second language/s to the competency level. However, the government and the DSEL have no patience to wait for the policy to be submitted by the commission,” said Niranjanaradhya V.P., development educationist and a member of the SEP Commission.

More than 3,000 bilingual schools

At present, there are 46,757 government primary and high schools across Karnataka with a total of 42,92,351 students. There are a total of 2,686 bilingual schools with English medium in government primary schools, government Urdu schools, and in KPSes.

In the 2024-25, the government has already started English-medium sections in 1,419 government schools, including 872 government schools in Kalyana Karnataka. Now, 93 KPSes will be added to this.

“Bilingual sections in government schools are facing the problems of teacher shortage and only 7,276 teachers are working against the total of 11,124 sanctioned posts. So, it is unscientific to start an English- medium school without addressing the shortage of teachers or providing comprehensive training to existing teachers on teaching English,” said Mr. Niranjanaradhya.

However, a DSEL official said: “The government has recently ordered the start of English-edium sections in a total of 93 KPSes. Classes will be started from 2025-26 academic year after making all necessary arrangements including enrollment of children, recruitment of teachers and others.”

