Karnataka government announces Cauvery Stage VI project to cater to water demand of Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the State government will implement the Cauvery Stage VI project to ensure the future water needs of Bengaluru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah made this announcement after launching the Cauvery Stage V project for public use on Wednesday. The event was held at T.K. Halli in Malavalli taluk.

Through the Cauvery Stage V project, 2,225 MLD of water is being supplied to meet the needs of the city. The total cost of the project is ₹4,600 crore. Before Stage V, the city was supplied with 1,450 MLD of water daily, and now an additional 775 MLD was added, he said. The water will be supplied to 110 villages which were newly added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

To ensure a consistent supply for the city’s growing demands, directions have been given to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to plan for the Stage VI project, he said.

The new phase will bring an additional six thousand million cubic (tmc) feet of water to the city, with a daily supply increase of 500 MLD.

Alongside this, the government plans to construct nine new sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 500 MLD to manage the waste generated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the cost of supplying drinking water through this phase is estimated at ₹5,200 crore, while the construction of the STPs will require an additional ₹2,000 crore. In total, the ₹7,200 crore project aims to ensure adequate water for all residents of Bengaluru.

“Our goal is to make Bengaluru a water-surplus city by ensuring proper supply to every corner of the city,” said the CM.

Siddaramaiah hits out at JD(S), BJP

Mr. Siddaramaiah, lashing out at the JD(S) and the BJP, said the Cauvery Stage V was delayed owing to a lack of will and their apathy, and said they did not pump in money that was to be shouldered by the State government and THE BWSSB.

“The government had borrowed about 84% of the project cost from JICA. The rest should have been funded by the State and the BWSSB from its coffers. The previous BJP government and Mr. Kumaraswamy did not provide funds for the same,” he alleged.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said while the State government is spending money to develop Karnataka, the Union government has done injustice by not providing a reasonable share in taxes. Karnataka had paid ₹4 lakh crore GST, but in return, the State received a mere ₹60,000 crore, he claimed.

On the other hand, the Centre has not granted environmental clearance for the Mekedatu project, Mr. Siddaramiah said, adding that if a balance reservoir is set up under the Mekedatu project, it is beneficial for Tamil Nadu too.

