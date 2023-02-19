Karnataka Forest Department installs infrared signal boards to detect elephant movement in Kodagu after success in Bannerghatta

February 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

To address the increasing man-elephant conflict in Karnataka, the Forest Department has installed infrared elephant signal boards in five conflict zones in Kodagu district. This comes after the success of the new technology deployed on a pilot basis in Bannerghatta near the city.

A Rocha India, a conservation research organisation, along with the department, has installed such boards in Meenukolli and Anekudu forest limits of the district. The boards are strategically installed near the road and coffee estates where repeated man-elephant conflicts have been reported.

Speaking to The Hindu, Avinash Krishnan, CEO of A. Rocha India, said: “After the pilot use of the signal boards in Bannerghatta near Bengaluru we installed it in Kodagu. During tests, the boards recorded over 50 detections of elephant movement”.

The boards detect the elephant presence by transmitters which are placed at an optimum height, which then sends alerts to the boards which start lighting up, and will alert commuters and the public about elephant movements.

“This system, automated with infrared signals, will provide warnings to commuters to slow down. All the signal boards are solar powered,” Mr. Krishnan added.

The transmitters also alerts the department about the elephant movement. “These signals will also send alerts via SMS to the local forest officials so that they can monitor the movement of wild elephants in the area. If necessary the officials can go to the spot for further action,” he explained.

Forest Department officials from Kodagu said that they are testing the new system. If this works out well, the department is looking to deploy these boards across zones like Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru districts, plagued by man-elephant conflicts, a senior official said.