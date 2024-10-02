Karnataka Food Safety Department finds carcinogenic ingredients in 12 samples of cakes in State

The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department, which recently tested 235 samples of cakes across the State, has found carcinogenic ingredients in 12 samples.

Recommending caution, the Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K. has warned bakeries against the use of harmful chemicals and colouring agents in cakes.

Popular varieties such as red velvet and black forest cakes, often made with visually appealing artificial colours, can pose significant health risks. “Tests conducted on 235 samples of cakes from several bakeries across the State have revealed that 12 different varieties contain cancer-causing agents. The 12 samples have revealed the presence of artificial colours such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine in more than the prescribed limits,” the official said.

This alert comes after the Food Safety Department banned the use of artificial colours in gobi manchurian, kebabs, and pani puri sauces. Recently, the department also cracked down on outlets selling shawarma (meat roll) prepared in unhygienic conditions in the State.

In August, the department also tested 221 samples of paneer and 65 samples of khova collected from across the State and found that one sample from each of these dairy products was of substandard quality. In September, the department also inspected 142 food outlets in railway stations and 35 hotel units in prominent tourist spots across the State to check if they are following rules.

Warning issued

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the bakeries and other outlets, samples from which were found to be laced with harmful colouring agents, had been warned to comply with food safety and quality standards.

The use of such additives is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as they pose serious health risks to consumers, he said, adding that strict action will be initiated against those who do not comply with the rules.

