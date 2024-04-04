Karnataka faced deficient rainfall in the first three months of 2024, departure by -34%: KSNDMC data

April 04, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka which has, for the last few days, witnessed dry weather conditions along with heat wave conditions in a few northern districts has received deficient rainfall in the first three months of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) cumulative rainfall data from January 1, 2024, to April 1, 2024, the State has received 9 mm of rainfall during this period. The normal rainfall projected for these three months is 14 mm and there has been a departure of -34%.

Regionwise departure

Region wise, south-interior Karnataka has received 6 mm as against the normal 18 mm with a deficiency of -68%, north-interior Karnataka has received 2 mm as against the normal 12 mm with a deficiency of -82%, the Malnad region has received 26 mm rainfall as against the normal 19mm and the coastal region has received 32 mm rainfall as against the normal 14 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall is considered normal when it varies between +19% and -19%, deficient when it varies between -20% and -59%, large deficient when it is -60% or less %, excess when it varies between +20% and +59% and large excess when it is +60% and above.

Though the State has received deficient rainfall during the first three months of the year, experts say nothing is alarming about this trend.

“The normal rainfall between January and March is very minimal. These three months are not ‘rainfall months’. January usually gets a normal 2 mm rainfall, the rainfall pattern for February is also similar, but in March we get about 8 mm of rainfall. All put together we get about 10-12 mm rainfall,” said Dr. G.S. Srinivasa Reddy, former director, KSNDMC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Reddy added that the deficiency of rainfall is not alarming, but the rise in temperatures above normal is alarming.

“Less rain during March this year added to the rise in temperatures. Because we had no rains in March there was impact on the groundwater level also,” De Reddy added.

Bengaluru likely to receive rain on Ugadi day

As per the IMD forecast, light rainfall is very likely to occur over Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural along with a few other districts in the state on April 9. According to the IMD’s observation data recorded at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) station recorded a maximum of 37.7 degrees celsius.

On April 2, Bengaluru city recorded 37.2 °C and KIA station recorded 37.3°C.

“Partly cloudy sky in the morning becoming mainly clear sky by afternoon and evening. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 37 and 23°C respectively,” states the forecast for Bengaluru for the next 36 hours

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.