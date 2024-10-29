Karnataka Examinations Authority decides to make Aadhaar mandatory for registration for all exams, to prevent seat blocking and other irregularities

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to go for Aadhaar-based registration for entrance exams, like the Common Entrance Test (CET), the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and other recruitment exams.

This decision comes in the backdrop of an alleged seat-blocking scam being unearthed in the CET counselling for 2023 and 2024. Several students have blocked seats using the same IP address and the same mobile number and gave fake email ids and phone numbers to the KEA, indicating that seats were probably blocked using fictitious credentials, a probe has now revealed.

The KEA has submitted a proposal for the same to the e-Governance Department and once it is ratified, the authority has decided to go for Aadhaar-based registration for all exams from 2025. Some rules need to be amended to implement the same.

“Students will have to enter their Aadhaar number while filing the application or choosing their option. As soon as students enter their Aadhaar number, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number. This OTP will be directly generated from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). After entering this OTP, the application will proceed to the next level. If it fails, the application will not proceed,” H. Prasanna, executive director, KEA said.

This will prevent not only irregularities in seat allotment for professional courses, but also check other irregularities like fake applications, impersonation in exams that have come to light in recruitment exams, he added.

“Most of the students applying online for entrance exams and other recruitment exams depend on cyber cafes for the same. It is common at these cyber centres to submit multiple applications using a mobile number of the cyber centre to even get the OTP. Due to this, the students do not get the necessary information about the exams. There are possibilities of misusing this number for seat blocking. This will also be sorted out by making Aadhaar mandatory,” Mr. Prasanna said.