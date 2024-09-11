Karnataka Environment Minister proposes regulation for retailers to compulsorily buy back their old electronic gadgets

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, to ensure the scientific disposal of e-waste, has suggested implementing a regulation where sellers must compulsorily buy back their old televisions, computers, mobile phones, chargers, etc.

In a note to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Mr. Khandre said the government has taken note of the increasing danger of e-waste in households and the fact that junk shops selectively take certain items from electronic devices without processing the rest scientifically.

“To protect public health, the scientific disposal of e-waste has become a necessity today. It is suggested that when purchasing new electronic equipment such as TVs, computers, and mobile phones, if customers desire, a regulation should be implemented where sellers must compulsorily buy back their old TVs, computers, mobile phones, chargers, etc., at a minimum price,” the note states.

It added that this could help control the e-waste problem. It also directed the department to submit a report within 30 days in this regard.

“A proposal on the pros and cons, as well as the implementation of buyback policies for old electronic equipment, ensuring that data misuse on old computers and mobiles is prevented, should be submitted within 30 days,” the note added.

