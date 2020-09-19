Bengaluru

Karnataka drug peddling case: Akul Balaji, Santosh Kumar appear before CCB

Actors Akul Balaji and Santosh Kumar, and former city councillor R.V. Yuvaraj have appeared before the Central Crime Branch for questioning in the drug scandal case. The trio were summoned by CCB on Friday.

Speaking to the media before going into the CCB head office, all three said they were innocent. They said that they may have known some of the accused in the case but were in no way connected to drug peddling.

“I will completely cooperate with the authorities and answer all queries they have. I have done no wrong and hence I have nothing to fear,” said Mr. Balaji.

Sep 19, 2020

