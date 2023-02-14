Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy brings in reforms for processing school applications

February 14, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) is adopting several reform measures, in processing applications from various school managements, seeking registration for new schools, renewal of recognition, and grant of no objection certificate (NOC) for affiliation to Central boards.

Rules are being amended to delegate powers to the DDPI to issue NOC to schools seeking affiliation from Central boards. Earlier they had to take NOC from the Minister’s office directly.

The managements have to upload geo-tagged photos and videos of the school building and infrastructure facilities online. All such applications received shall be pooled and considered for randomly selecting applications for inspection.

The randomisation process is entirely done by software and there shall be no external intervention. The public may view any or all the records submitted by the managements, after they are processed by the department. It will be available online for public scrutiny, the DSEL said.

The process of receiving and processing of applications will be done only by the jurisdictional DDPI, with only five administrative levels, and between 15 to 25 days. But, the punishment for submitting false documents is being increased and the management will be debarred from applying for registration or recognition for two years if any falsification is detected.

“The new system will become functional and will be launched by the Minister by the end of this month,” the department said.