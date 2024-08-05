ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Construction Workers’ Federation protests slashing of scholarships

Published - August 05, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

However, the State government maintains that the reduction aligns with the scholarships provided by other government departments

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various Construction Workers’ Associations staging a protest at Freedom Park due in Bengaluru on Monday, August 05. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Federation on Monday, August 5, held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the government’s move to slash scholarship amounts to construction workers’ children.

The distribution of student scholarships to the children of construction workers by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has sparked controversy, as the board has reduced the scholarship amount by approximately 75% in many instances, The Hindu had earlier reported.

The workers’ union has strongly protested the decision, but the State government maintains that the reduction aligns with the scholarships provided by other government departments. “The revision has been both unilateral and arbitrary. This is the first significant reduction in scholarship amounts since 2007, a year from when the amounts were consistently increased,” a release from the union stated.

