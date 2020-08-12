Karnataka Congress condemns Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru

12 August 2020 11:50 IST

The principal Opposition Congress has condemned the violence that broke out at Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru City following an alleged inflammatory social media post by a relative of Congress City MLA R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar has condemned the violence and called an emergency meeting of the City legislators at the party office to discuss the situation.

“I totally condemn this incident. No one should take law into their hands to destroy property. The Congress party condemns this. The party will cooperate with the government to take necessary action to maintain peace,” Mr Shivakumar said.

Advertising

Advertising

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I condemn both violence incident that erupted in Kaval Byrasandra & also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus & Muslims of the area to say calm, maintain peace & live in harmony”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Benglauru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and asked him to immediately arrest all those who were involved in the incident. “We extend our complete support to the Karnataka govt in establishing peace,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said “our experience tells us that only innocents suffer in the communal riots. I urge leaders from both religions to discuss and resolve the issue amicably and restore peace in the area”.