Karnataka | Combined option entry for professional courses to commence on August 6

August 05, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said the combined option entry for eligible candidates seeking admission to professional courses will begin at 7 a.m. on August 6.

S. Ramya, executive director of the KEA, said in a press release on Saturday that the process is applicable to those eligible candidates who seek admission to medical, dental, engineering, architecture, veterinary, farm science courses [B.Sc (Hons)] agriculture, forestry, sericulture, etc.], B-Pharma and Pharma-D courses.

The first round of the seat allotment process begins with the display of the seat matrix and fee structure on August 6 at 7 a.m. Option entry will be allowed till 10 a.m. on August 9. The seat allotment process will end on August 16 with the publication of the first round allotment result on that day after 6 p.m.

Combined option entry and seat allotment schedule for CET-2023 and UGNEET-2023 has been hosted on the KEA website. (http://kea.kar.nic.in). The government has issued the revised seat matrix for admission to engineering and architecture courses. The seat matrix for all the courses has been published on the KEA website.

Option entry for all these courses will be held jointly. If a candidate is eligible for more than one discipline, then interested candidates need to enter options in the order of their preferences with respect to all the preferred disciplines for which they are eligible. If a candidate is eligible for medical, dental, and engineering disciplines, then the candidate has to enter options for medical/dental and engineering and other courses in the same portal. Detailed information along with an instruction video with regard to simultaneous entry of options to different disciplines has been published on the KEA website.

Seat allotment will be made based on the seat matrix issued by the government from time to time for different courses and by considering the merit and options entered by the candidates by following the roster system. Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, B.Sc. (Nursing) seats would be included in the second round of seat allotment upon receipt of the seat matrix from the government.

Candidates have been informed to visit the website of KEA website at least twice a day to be updated about activities/availability of seats during counselling. It has been clarified that the KEA shall not be responsible for any action/consequences resulting due to non-diligent follow-up of notices, notifications, and publications appearing on the KEA website about seat allotment.