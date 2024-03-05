ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, other officials get bomb threat email

March 05, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Home Minister and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner also received the mail, which comes close on the heels of The Rameshwaram Cafe blast

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe after a low-intensity explosion on March 1, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Karnataka chief minister, deputy chief minister, home minister and Bengaluru city police commissioner received threat emails on March 2, warning of more attacks. This comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in east Bengaluru on March 1, which left nine injured.

ALSO READ
In Karnataka, Congress on the defensive

Following the email on Saturday, the cybercrime police stepped up investigations and registered a suo motu case. Efforts are on to track down the source of the mail.

The email warned of attacks on public places and public transport, including the KSRTC’s line of premiere buses. The accused also demanded a ransom of $2.5 million for not carrying out the attacks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused stated that they would raise their demands on social media and tweet the information about the next attack.

“The police have stepped up vigil at public places even though the mail looks like a hoax,” said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US