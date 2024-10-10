GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM pitches for trade ties with Maldives to market State’s handicrafts and handlooms

Published - October 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday pitched for strengthening trade ties with Maldives to promote the marketing of Karnataka’s handicrafts and handlooms in that country, which attracts a large number of tourists.

The Chief Minister made the proposal at a lunch hosted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for the visiting President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and his wife Sajidha Mohamed and other members of the delegation from that country.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was given to understand that the Maldives government was interested in having partnerships with leading IT firms of Bengaluru. “We will be very happy to facilitate the growth of IT industry in Maldives,” the Chief Minister told the delegation from Maldives.

“At the same time, we would be happy to have trade ties with Maldives to promote the marketing of our handicrafts and handlooms to reach out to the large number of tourists visiting Maldives,” he said. “Karnataka is known for its diversity of nature, culture, and rich heritage,” he said.

“I am pleased to note that Ms. Sajidha Mohamed was a student in Bengaluru,” the Chief Minister said.

CM and Governor break ice

Interestingly, Mr. Siddaramaiah offered greetings and exchanged pleasantries with the Governor, who has attracted criticism from Congress leaders for giving permission to conduct a probe against him in the alleged MUDA scam. The Governor too reciprocated the Chief Minister’s gesture.

