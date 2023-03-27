Karnataka CM lays foundation for 2.93-km ropeway to Nandi Hills

March 27, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation for construction of a 2.93-km ropeway to Nandi Hills, on outskirts of Bengaluru, to be taken up at a cost of ₹93.40 crore.

He said late cine actor-director Shankar Nag had dreamt of such a ropeway for Nandi Hills. Though the then chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde too had favoured it, the project had languished for decades. However, the dreams of tourists are set to become a reality in a few months, he said on March 27.

He explained that the Karnataka Tourism Department had entered into an agreement with Dyanamicx Ropeway Limited for constructing a ropeway to Nandi Hills under public private partnership model.

The proposed ropeway would be convenient for tourists to reach Nandi Hills that has become famous for adventure activities like trekking and para-gliding. Describing this as an eco-friendly mode of transport, he said this would also help in providing an aerial view of the scenic place.

Facilities to park 480 two-wheelers and 410 four-wheelers, besides a food court, drinking water units, toilets and restaurants, would be set up at the foot hills for the convenience of tourists. The hill top would have a food court, drinking water units and toilets.

It is estimated that the journey in the ropeway from the foothill to the top would take 15 minutes. The ropeway can transport 1,000 people per hour. This project would provide direct employment to about 500 people and indirect employment to about 5,000 persons, he said.

The project is expected to attract more tourists to Nandi Hills. He hopes that it would become a nucleus for developing nearby areas into a tourist circuit including famous and historical temples.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Nandi Institute of Medical Sciences in Chikkaballapur, and participated in a convention of beneficiaries of various State and Central schemes. He said it had become possible to set up medical colleges in all the districts due to the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to simplify procedures related to setting up of new medical colleges. He hailed the pro-active role played by Health Minister K. Sudhakar in setting up the medical college in his home district.