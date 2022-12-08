  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Karnataka CM invites innovators to suggest ways to improve road management, water management through design thinking

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has invited designers and innovators in Bengaluru to join hands with the government to resolve the biggest challenges around road (traffic) management and water management (lakes)

December 08, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has invited designers and innovators in the city to join hands with the government to resolve the biggest challenges around road (traffic) management and water management (lakes).

He said he wanted designers/innovations to get involved in making the existing road infrastructure in the city more friendly and safe for individuals as well as corporates, without disrupting the existing infrastructure.

He invited the designer/innovator community to think about ways of improving the conditions of the city. “Why don’t you people apply design thinking and make our places better. Tell us how to redesign our M.G Road, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, Basavanagudi, Malleswaram, Jayanagar, Indiranagar or BTM Layout in terms of making these areas look better aesthetically and architecturally, at the same time protecting our heritage,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.