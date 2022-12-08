Karnataka CM invites innovators to suggest ways to improve road management, water management through design thinking

December 08, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has invited designers and innovators in the city to join hands with the government to resolve the biggest challenges around road (traffic) management and water management (lakes).

He said he wanted designers/innovations to get involved in making the existing road infrastructure in the city more friendly and safe for individuals as well as corporates, without disrupting the existing infrastructure.

He invited the designer/innovator community to think about ways of improving the conditions of the city. “Why don’t you people apply design thinking and make our places better. Tell us how to redesign our M.G Road, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, Basavanagudi, Malleswaram, Jayanagar, Indiranagar or BTM Layout in terms of making these areas look better aesthetically and architecturally, at the same time protecting our heritage,” he said.