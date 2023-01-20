Karnataka CM inaugurates flower show in Bengaluru, promises to restore ‘garden city’

January 20, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

With a green budget under which ₹100 crore has been earmarked to extend the green cover in Karnataka, the government has taken up the task of converting hilly regions into green areas, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 20. He said steps will be taken to restore the ‘garden city’ to its former glory.

Mr. Bommai inaugurated the 213 th edition of the Republic Day flower show, organised by the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, on January 20.

“Necessary steps will be initiated to protect the name of garden city permanently by maintaining Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and other parks, which are under the control of BBMP, and by creating new gardens on the city’s outskirts and by growing more trees,” he said.

He added that along with extending the forest cover, the government is also taking steps to increase the production of horticulture crops. He said that farms will be created to promote horticulture on a larger scale.

The theme of this year’s Republic Day flower show is ‘History of Bengaluru’. The event is expected to draw lakhs of visitors.

“I really enjoyed coming here. It is my first visit to the flower show. I love the different colours of flowers, and it was easy to know their background by reading the boards,” said Sanju, a visitor.