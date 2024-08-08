GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka CM inaugurates B. R. Ambedkar themed flower show in Lalbagh

The ticket prices for the show have been fixed at ₹70 on weekdays and ₹80 on weekends for adults, while it will be ₹30 for children on all days

Published - August 08, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The 216th edition of the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru will conclude on August 19, 2024.

The 216th edition of the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru will conclude on August 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

“Dr. B. R. Ambedkar believed that regardless of caste, religion, language and region, all people should be given equal opportunities. He also believed that people can attain political freedom only when they achieve economic and social freedom. Dr. Ambedkar will forever be relevant. This year’s flower show has provided a unique opportunity for people to understand the aspirations of the Constitution,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after inaugurating the 216th edition of the annual flower show in Lalbagh Botanical Garden on August 8.

The Independence Day flower show, organised by the Horticulture Department, has been designed around the theme of ‘Universal Scholar, Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, Dr B R Ambedkar’.

Sneak Peek: Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru
1/3

The Chief Minister added, “All of Dr. Ambedkar’s significant achievements from his childhood to throughout his lifetime have been showcased in various forms in the exhibition. People can understand his intentions through these exhibits. People can conduct themselves according to the Constitution only when they become aware of it.”

Dr. Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, was the chief guest at the event. He expressed his gratitude for the tribute to his grandfather.

“Babasaheb’s entire life story has been depicted through various plants and flowers. Everything that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has done for society and his message will now be witnessed by everyone in Karnataka who visits this event. One can understand that Babasaheb has worked for the whole country,” he said.

The flower show will conclude on August 19. The ticket prices for the show have been fixed at ₹70 on weekdays and ₹80 on weekends for adults, while it will be ₹30 for children on all days.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.