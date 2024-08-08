Karnataka CM inaugurates B. R. Ambedkar themed flower show in Lalbagh

“Dr. B. R. Ambedkar believed that regardless of caste, religion, language and region, all people should be given equal opportunities. He also believed that people can attain political freedom only when they achieve economic and social freedom. Dr. Ambedkar will forever be relevant. This year’s flower show has provided a unique opportunity for people to understand the aspirations of the Constitution,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after inaugurating the 216th edition of the annual flower show in Lalbagh Botanical Garden on August 8.

The Independence Day flower show, organised by the Horticulture Department, has been designed around the theme of ‘Universal Scholar, Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, Dr B R Ambedkar’.

The Chief Minister added, “All of Dr. Ambedkar’s significant achievements from his childhood to throughout his lifetime have been showcased in various forms in the exhibition. People can understand his intentions through these exhibits. People can conduct themselves according to the Constitution only when they become aware of it.”

Dr. Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, was the chief guest at the event. He expressed his gratitude for the tribute to his grandfather.

“Babasaheb’s entire life story has been depicted through various plants and flowers. Everything that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has done for society and his message will now be witnessed by everyone in Karnataka who visits this event. One can understand that Babasaheb has worked for the whole country,” he said.

The flower show will conclude on August 19. The ticket prices for the show have been fixed at ₹70 on weekdays and ₹80 on weekends for adults, while it will be ₹30 for children on all days.