Karnataka CM announces compensation of ₹15 lakh for death in leopard attack

December 03, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman was killed in a leopard attack in Mysuru on December 1

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said ₹15 lakh solatium would be handed over to families of those killed in leopard attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was killed in a leopard attack in Mysuru district on December 1.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on December 3, he said the compensation would be on par with those who die in elephant attacks. Up to now, the attacks were reported in and around forests, but now they are taking place in Bengaluru. “The Forest Department has taken this very seriously. Efforts are being made in the last one week to capture the animal. Instructions have been given to capture the animal, and release it in the forest,” Mr. Bommai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special team to capture leopards

Mr. Bommai said there are a number of leopards around the elephant corridor in Bengaluru and Mysuru range. A special team has been constituted to prevent leopard attacks and to take certain specific actions. An operation would be launched by the special team to nab leopards that come outside forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

wildlife / Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US