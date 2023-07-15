ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Christians protest to express solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur

July 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

All Karnataka United Forum for Christian Human Rights (AKUFCHR) held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday to express solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur.

In a press release, the AKUFCHR said that it was deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in Manipur, which has been marred by an ethnic clash between Meities and Kukis since May 3.

“Disturbing reports on targeted violence, vandalism of churches, and threats against Christians have instilled fear and anguish among the community. In response, the Christian community has united in large numbers to express and demonstrate our solidarity with the suffering humanity,” the release stated.

The AKUFCHR stated that the ongoing violence had created widespread fear and insecurity among the people of Manipur, forcing many to abandon their homes and seek refuge in relief camps. “We urge all the stakeholders, including the government, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to prioritise peace-building efforts, ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents,” the release added.

