Karnataka Chief Minister to inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits on February 7

February 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits on Tuesday. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the inauguration will be done at the Namma Clinic in Mahalakshmipura ward of Mahalakshmi Layout and the remaining 107 clinics will also be launched simultaneously. All these 108 Namma Clinics will be made available for the public from Tuesday itself, informed the Minister.

On December 14 last year, the Chief Minister launched 100 Namma Clinics spread across the State at a function held at Bairidevarkoppa in Hubballi-Dharwad.

The clinics, which will function as urban health and wellness centres, are aimed at providing comprehensive primary healthcare to the poor, the vulnerable, and the underprivileged sections in urban areas. A total of 438 Namma Clinics have been planned and these will aid in ensuring quality preventive and primary care for daily wagers, labourers etc., the Minister said.

“Under the National Urban Health Mission, at present there is one primary health centre for every 50,000 population. Now under the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, we are establishing one primary health centre to cater to 15,000-20,000 population in urban areas. Out of the 438 Namma Clinics, 243 will be in BBMP and the rest 195 will be in districts,” the Minister said.

“Referral facilities will also be available and patients requiring higher treatment will be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This will not only reduce the cost of treatment but will also decentralise the healthcare services,” he said.

Each clinic will have one doctor, one nursing staff, one lab technician, and one D group worker. A total of 12 healthcare services packages will be available, including ante-natal, post-natal care, adolescent care, immunisation, family planning, fertility, communicable diseases management, general and minor injuries, preventive care for NCDs, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care, and laboratory services. Tele-consultation, wellness activities like yoga and referral services will also be available, the Minister explained.