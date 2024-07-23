GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Cabinet clears draft Bill to restructure BBMP; makes major departures from panel report

Petition filed by former BBMP councillors in the Supreme Court seeking directions to State government to hold immediate elections to civic body will come up for hearing on Tuesday

Published - July 23, 2024 12:12 am IST - Bengauru

The Hindu Bureau
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike building.

The draft Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which seeks to carve out the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple corporations, received Cabinet approval on Monday. This paves the way for its introduction in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature.

Listed for Tuesday

As per the Legislative Assembly schedule, the introduction of the draft Bill has been listed for Tuesday. Sources said that the Chief Minister will be heading the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) under which multiple corporations would be functioning.

The final draft of the Bill is a departure from the draft that was submitted by the four-member Brand Bengaluru Committee, formerly the BBMP Restructuring Committee.

Sources said that a petition by former BBMP councillors in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the State government to hold immediate elections to the civic body will come up for hearing on Tuesday. Incidentally, the previous the term of the BBMP council ended on September 2020, and it has been under the administrator’s rule since then.

Many reforms junked

Significantly, the draft Bill passed in the Cabinet on Monday junks reforms like Mayor-in-Council in corporations and proportional representation in ward committees, recommended by the Brand Bengaluru Committee earlier.

Major changes have been made in the GBA compared to the draft Bill presented by the committee. The GBA will be an executive body with functions like major roads, projects, storm-water drains, and solid waste management vested with it. The GBA will also get a share of the property tax collected by multiple corporations.

In contrast to what has been passed by the Cabinet, the recommendations by the Brand Bengaluru Committee had given full autonomy to the corporations in terms of its revenue and finances. While all MLAs and MPs were to be members of the GBA as per the committee’s recommendations, the draft Bill does not make all MLAs and MPs members.

