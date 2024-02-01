ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Cabinet approves ₹1,200 crore action plan for white-topping roads in Bengaluru

February 01, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Approval was given for ₹208 crore for ensuring drinking water supply in 110 newly added villages to the BBMP about 18 years ago

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of white-topping on Indiranagar 100 feet road, and surrounding arterial roads, by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The State Cabinet has approved ₹1200 crore action plan for white topping of roads in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

For flyovers

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, February 1, has approved ₹263 crore for construction of flyover (road overbridge) at IOC junction and construction of an additional two-lane road over bridge (ROB) at Baiyappanhalli Railway level crossing, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said.

Approval was given for ₹208 crore for ensuring drinking water supply in newly added 110 villages to the BBMP about 18 years ago. The BWSSB would undertake works in the second phase, the minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric crematorium

He also said one modern electric/gas crematorium each would be constructed at 10 City Corporations in the State and in 24 City Municipal Councils. The cost of each crematorium would be ₹4 crore. The total cost of the project has been estimated at ₹136 crore.

The BBMP would undertake various works in the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency at the cost of ₹30 crore. The cabinet approved the works.

At K.C. General Hospital

An administrative approval was also given for ₹150 crore works to be undertaken by the government-run K.C. General Hospital in the city, Mr Patil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US