Karnataka Bus strike | Commuters accuse private operators of fleecing them

Bengaluru

08 April 2021 12:20 IST

Transport department to convene a meeting to address the issue

The indefinite strike by employees of Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) across Karnataka entered the second day on April 8. In Bengaluru, citizens who are dependent on Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) fleet turned to private buses, autos and taxis to commute to work. Those travelling outside the city are having a tough time looking for affordable alternative means to get to their destinations.

Some passengers at Majestic and Mysuru Satellite bus stands accused private operators of fleecing them. The transport department has instructed the private players to collect fares as applicable in KSRTC and BMTC buses.

Joint Commissioner K.T. Halaswamy told The Hindu that after receiving complaints about private operators fleecing passengers, the department has convened a meeting with the operators. “After reports about some bus operators over charging passengers, we have decided to convene a meeting with operators of buses, maxi cabs and autos. We will give clear instructions to them and ask them to charge only legal fare,” said Mr. Halaswamy.

Compared to April 7, footfall at major bus stands dropped on April 8. “But there are sufficient private buses operating from Majestic, Shantinagar and other areas. The KSTDC operated buses for the benefit of the general public,” said the official. More than 1,500 private buses and around 2,000 vans and maxi cabs are currently operating.

On April 8 morning, till 10 a.m, the BMTC was running around 50 buses.