Karnataka Budget proposes new 37 km of Namma Metro line from Hebbal to Sarjapur in Bengaluru

July 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Karnataka government has proposed construction of a new metro line of about 37 km between Hebbal and Sarjapur at an estimated cost of ₹15,000 crore. The State government will be submitting a proposal to the Union government for approval.

Namma Metro, with a network of around 70 km and availed by 5.7 lakh commuters everyday, is the second largest metro network in the country. The Budget said that this fiscal, the metro lines will be expanded by 100 km. The lines will be expanded from Baiyyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, Kengeri to Challaghatta, Nagasandra to Madawara and R.V. Road to Bommasandra. The total addition of new lines by the end of 2024 will be 27 km. Further, in the next three years, the metro network will be increased from 70 km to 176 km which is 2.5 times the present network coverage, the Budget said.

The Budget further said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the Union government for the approval of Metro Phase-3 at a cost of ₹16,328 crore. This project encompasses a total length of 45 km starting from Kempapura to J.P. Nagar 4th phase and from Hosahalli to Kadabagere including Western Outer Ring Road line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Budget said Namma Metro and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project are being implemented at the estimated cost of ₹30,000 crore. These projects will require at least 5 years for completion.

Meanwhile, the State government has set aside ₹1,000 crore for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. It should be noted that the total allocation for this project is ₹15,767 crore, out of which ₹3,242 crore is central share and loan component (external sources) is ₹ 7,438 crore. The Central government has released ₹500 crore and State ₹660 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.