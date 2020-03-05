Karnataka Budget 2020-21: Bengaluru gets lion’s share

Reiterating his government’s commitment to overall development of Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, has set aside a lion’s share in the 2020-21 Budget that was presented on Thursday.

Over ₹12,000 crore has been set aside for various departments, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Mr. Yediyurappa has underscored the need for a Municipal Corporation Act, specific to Bengaluru, given that the nature of problems and issues in the city that pose a major challenge to administrative management.

In 2019-20, an action plan for different works at ₹8,344 under ‘Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana’ scheme was introduced. The same will be implemented this fiscal. That apart, work with a grant of ₹999 crore for solid waste management under ‘Shubhra Bengaluru’ will be implemented this year.

Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. in partnership with BBMP has proposed to establish a new 11.5 MW capacity “Waste to Energy” plant at Bidadi in Ramanagara District at an estimated cost of ₹210 crore. Around 70 million units of power will be generated annually in this project, which will help management of segregated waste generated in the city.

To prevent sewage from entering lakes, ₹100 crore has been set aside under the ‘Shubhra Bengaluru’ scheme, while ₹317 crore has been earmarked for the development of lakes under the ‘Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana’ scheme. These allocations have been made to protect the water bodies in the city and convert them into green locations for flora and fauna.

To prevent flooding during the monsoon and to fill the missing gaps in the major storm water drain network, grants amounting to ₹200 crore have been allocated.

Civic infrastructure

Impetus has been given to improving civic infrastructure. In his speech, Mr. Yediyurappa stated that the construction of 56-km long Outer Ring Road – Airport Metro from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airport via K.R. Puram and Hebbala at an estimated cost of ₹14,500 crore will be taken up this fiscal.

With an aim to reduce traffic congestion, a comprehensive mobility programme for Bengaluru had been prepared for the first time. Infrastructure facilities, transit based development and essential regulatory measures will be taken up with an objective of increasing the utilization of public transport from 48% to 73%. That apart, action will be taken to increase the transport capacity in Hebbala, Silk Board and K.R. Puram junctions in Bengaluru which are afflicted by critical traffic congestion. Around 190-kms of road under 12 high density zones contribute 80% of traffic congestion. These roads will be developed under the supervision of Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) at an estimated ₹500 crore.

BWSSB is executing a project to provide drinking water and develop underground drainage systems in 110 villages in BBMP’s limits. However, this has resulted in deterioration of roads. A total of ₹1,000 crore has been earmarked for development of roads in these areas, of which Rs. 500 crore will be released this fiscal.

Water supply

In addition to rejuvenation of water sources from the T.G. Halli project, it is possible to utilize 1.7 TMC water for Bengaluru city drinking water supply, Mr. Yediyurappa said in his speech.This project will be completed by the end of September 2021, he said.

The BWSSB’s sewage water treatment capacity, which was at 721 million litres during 2016-17 has increased to 1,137 million litres by the end of 2019-20. It is targeted to increase the capacity to 1,587 million litres by 2020-21.

Old sewage treatment plants will be rejuvenated and modernised at ₹1,000 crore. This, Mr. Yediyurappa claimed, would make possible the treatment of all sewage generated in the city.

The Budget proposes the completion of the 5th Phase of Cauvery Water Supply scheme at ₹5,550 crore. This will enable the water utility to supply 775 million litres of water to the city.

Other highlights: