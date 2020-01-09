Karnataka bird festival to come to Bengaluru

Bengaluru is now set to play host to the Karnataka Bird Festival for the first time.

Bird Festival 2020, which will be the sixth edition of the event, will be held at Nandi Hills from January 17 to 19. The event has been organised by the Karnataka Forest Department, the Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board, and My Eco Trip, which is under the board.

According to the organisers, Nandi Hills boasts of having more than 200 species of birds — a treat to bird watchers for spotting unusual birds like black baza, blue-headed rock thrush, white-throated ground thrush, Eurasian blackbird, pied thrush, Indian blue robin, ultramarine flycatcher, spotted babbler, Malabar whistling thrush, Niligiri woodpigeon, and many species of migrant warblers.

But much of the focus of the event will be on the endangered species of vultures — nature’s clean-up crew.

Syed Mohammed Abid, project lead, My Eco Trip, said Bengaluru, being the capital, would attract larger crowds.

“We want to use this opportunity to educate them about the endangered species of vultures and other rare birds sighted around Nandi Hills. We recently held a butterfly festival in Bengaluru in 2019,” he said.

Among the sessions and events lined up are: ‘Vulture Conservation in India: Issues and Initiatives, Conservation Breeding programme of vultures’, ‘Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction’, ‘Birds of Inland Hills of Karnataka and the uniqueness of Nandi Hills’, ‘Bird Photography’, ‘Conservation of Spot-billed Pelican at Kokkarebellur Community Reserve with changing time and attitudes’, ‘Trends in Illegal wildlife trade — Focus on Birds, Mysuru City Bird Atlas: A systematic study of birds across space and time’, and ‘Birds, Tribals, and Conservation’.

There are 150 slots available and the entrance fee for three days is ₹600 (excluding taxes) which includes meals and transportation from accommodation nearby.

Details are available on the My Eco Trip website.