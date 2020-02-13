Karnataka bandh call: Some auto, taxi unions lend support

The State-wide bandh called by several Kannada organisations is likely to hit commuters who rely on cabs and autorickshaws to get to work as Ola and other aggregator services may be affected. Some drivers’ unions — both cabs and autos — are supporting the bandh, but public transport services in the city such as BMTC and Namma Metro said they would run on schedule.

Normal life is unlikely to be impacted as most offices and commercials establishments will also function as usual. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that no official holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. Some schools have asked parents to arrange transport by themselves.

The organisations that have called for the bandh are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report by providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the State. Namma Chalakara Trade Union president Somashekar said, “We have approached all the cab drivers part of Ola and Uber to take part in bandh. We want a better future for the next generation, and all drivers, including those who drive autos, are supporting this.” If the drivers of cab aggregators do take part in the bandh, finding transportation to Kempegowda International Airport will be difficult between 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said unions of employees of road transport corporations would not take part in the bandh. However, he added that depending on the situation, the officials concerned would take a call on operation of buses.

BMRCL chief PRO Yashwanth Chavan said BMRCL had already asked the police to make security arrangements at metro stations in view of the bandh call. He said the metro services would start as usual on the day.

Various organisations under Karnataka Sanghatengalal Okkoota are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, and their protest at Mourya Circle will enter its 102nd day on Thursday. However, several Kannada groups and leaders have extended only moral support and refused to take an active part in the bandh.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealed to protesters to withdraw the bandh call and not inconvenience the public. He said he was ready to hold talks with Kannada organisations on implementing the report.

Maintaining order

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, at an meeting at FKCCI, said the police have taken all measures to ensure that law and order is maintained on Thursday. “We are not going to allow any groups to disturb normal life in the city. We appeal to all establishments to stay open and operate as usual.”

He added that rallies could be held from City Railway Station to Freedom Park with prior permission, without disturbing the CBD area.