Karnataka awaiting genomic sequencing reports of 19 international passengers

December 29, 2022 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka is awaiting the whole genome sequencing (WGS) reports of 19 international passengers, who tested positive on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, in December.

Despite a decreasing trajectory in COVID-19, Karnataka had continued with random testing of 2% of international passengers at airports.

“Of the 5,548 passengers, who arrived in Bengaluru airport, 108 were tested. Of these, 19 tested positive for COVID-19. We have sent their samples for genome sequencing, and are awaiting their reports,” said Randeep D., State Health Commissioner.

Of the 468 passengers who arrived in Mangaluru airport, 10 were tested. None were positive, he said.

Since 2020, a total of 3,594 international passengers who landed in Bengaluru airport and 678 who arrived in Mangaluru airport have tested positive for COVID.