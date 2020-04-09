Karaga rituals observed, but no procession

Karaga Shaktyotsava was observed without the signature procession on Wednesday night. However, four people observed rituals pertaining to the Shaktyotsava inside the temple, sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has shut down all places of worship in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Karnataka High Court took cognisance of Karaga and told the State government that it wouldn't tolerate any violation of the MHA guidelines, which essentially ruled out any procession.

“The Karaga poojari, A. Gnanendra, and three others were inside the temple. They have observed the rituals and performed pooja as per the custom,” said A. Rajagoppol, president, Bangalore Karaga Management Committee, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, Bengaluru.

MLC P.R. Ramesh, a senior member of the Tigala community that observes the Karaga festival, said Karaga poojari Gnanendra took the floral pyramid on his head as is the custom but instead of a procession in the city's streets, he went around the sanctum sanctorum of the temple a few times. “No norms were violated. There were only four people, who maintained social distancing," he said.

Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP Central, said the police ensured that the MHA guidelines were not violated. “What they did inside the temple doesn't concern us as long as there was no crowd,” he said.

A senior officer pointed out that while MHA guidelines said all places of worship were locked down for the public, it did not say they must be sealed.