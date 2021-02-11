Kanteerava stadium to go hi-tech

The city’s Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium will be remodelled with private partnership at a cost of ₹1,500 crore, said Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda on Thursday.
A detailed project report has been prepared for developing the stadium on PPP mode with all hi-tech facilities. “Talks with private developers are under way,” he said.
The minister, who chaired a meeting with officials, said a clear picture on the development of the stadium would be known in another two months. Facilities such as multi-storied building, five star hotel, commercial complex, parking, gyms, etc., are planned.
The minister took officials to task for not spending the money allocated to the department and said a proposal has been submitted to allocate at least ₹1,000 crore in the 2021-22 State budget for sports.
