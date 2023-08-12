HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kanteerava-like’ stadium to come up in Shivaram Karanth layout

August 12, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar looking at a map during his visit to the Shivaram Karanth layout in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar looking at a map during his visit to the Shivaram Karanth layout in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A “Kanteerava-like” stadium will be built at the Shivaram Karanth Layout in the city, announced Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

After inspecting the land allotted for the stadium, he told Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials that he was not satisfied with the allocation and directed them to set apart land near a 45-metre-wide road and a park. The land should be allotted keeping in mind upcoming metro connectivity, he said.

He said 25-45 acres of land were reserved for the stadium, and this will be built in line with the Kanteerava Stadium. He instructed officials not to allocate any residential site in the vicinity of the proposed ground and said plots should be used for commercial purposes to benefit BDA and the government.

Mr. Shivakumar said the layout development work is under way on 2,500 acres, and first priority will be given to site allotment to the public. About 16,500 sites are ready for allotment.

Waste Management

Mr. Shivakumar, after visiting Bellahalli and Mitaganahalli landfills, directed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to set up four exit and entry points to speed up dumping. Currently, hundreds of trucks wait at the entrance for hours to dump waste as these landfills have only single entry and exit points.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.