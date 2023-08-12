‘Kanteerava-like’ stadium to come up in Shivaram Karanth layout

August 12, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

A “Kanteerava-like” stadium will be built at the Shivaram Karanth Layout in the city, announced Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

After inspecting the land allotted for the stadium, he told Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials that he was not satisfied with the allocation and directed them to set apart land near a 45-metre-wide road and a park. The land should be allotted keeping in mind upcoming metro connectivity, he said.

He said 25-45 acres of land were reserved for the stadium, and this will be built in line with the Kanteerava Stadium. He instructed officials not to allocate any residential site in the vicinity of the proposed ground and said plots should be used for commercial purposes to benefit BDA and the government.

Mr. Shivakumar said the layout development work is under way on 2,500 acres, and first priority will be given to site allotment to the public. About 16,500 sites are ready for allotment.

Waste Management

Mr. Shivakumar, after visiting Bellahalli and Mitaganahalli landfills, directed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to set up four exit and entry points to speed up dumping. Currently, hundreds of trucks wait at the entrance for hours to dump waste as these landfills have only single entry and exit points.