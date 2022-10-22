Kantara movie: Complaint filed against actor Chetan for hurting religious sentiments

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 22, 2022 22:39 IST

The Seshadripuram police on Saturday registered an FIR against Kannada actor Chetan for his statement on Kantara movie, which, according to the complaint, is insulting and allegedly hurt the sentiments of a community.

Based on the complaint by one Shivakumar, from Shankarapuram, the police have booked Chetan under Section 505 (2) of IPC. The police said that they will summon Chetan for questioning for further investigation.

Shivakumar, in his complaint, alleged that Chetan's statement would offend and hurt religious sentiments and provoke communal tension. This is the second time Chetan is facing criminal charges this year.

In February, Chetan was arrested during the hijab row in Karnataka allegedly for his objectionable tweets against a High Court judge involved in the trial.

