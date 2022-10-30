Kannur mutt seer among three arrested for abetting suicide of Kunchagal Bande mutt seer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudur police on Sunday cracked the suicide case of 45-year-old Basavalinga Swami of Kunchagal Bande Mutt, who ended his life last week. The seer had left behind a suicide note with the names of a few people blaming them for his death, which was corroborated by the police with technical evidence before arresting another seer and two others for abetting his suicide.

The police have arrested Mrutyunjaya Swami, 45, of the nearby Kannur Mutt along with his accomplices Neelambika, an engineering student, and schoolteacher-turned-advocate Mahadevaiah. Mrutyunjaya Swami is a cousin of Basavalinga Swami and the two mutts they were heading, Kanchugal Bande Mutt and Kannur Mutt, are both affiliated with Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt. The police said there was a conspiracy by Mrutyunjaya Swami to defame Basavalinga Swami and throw him out of the mutt, as he was considered close to the chief seer of Siddaganga Mutt.

Police investigations have now revealed that as part of the conspiracy, Mrutyunjaya Swami roped in Mahadevaiah, who in turn introduced Neelambika to Basavalinga Swami, with the intention to “honey-trap” the seer. As per the plan, the girl allegedly became close to Basavalinga Swami and the duo soon started having private chats, which she recorded and sent to Mahadevaiah. He allegedly edited these video clips and started sending them to Basavalinga Swami and other administrators of Kanchugal Bande Mutt to defame him. They also blackmailed the seer which allegedly led him to take the extreme step, leaving behind a death note, in which he reportedly narrated this conspiracy which has now been corroborated by the police.

The accused have been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). The police have taken them into custody for further questioning to ascertain the possible role of others in the crime.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)