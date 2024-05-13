GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kannada film actor assaulted, robbed in a road rage case

Chethan posted the clip on his social media account narrating his ordeal

Updated - May 13, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada film actor Chethan Chandra was reportedly assaulted and robbed by an unruly mob in a road rage incident in Kaggalipura on the city’s outskirts on Sunday.

Chethan posted the clip on his social media account narrating his ordeal. He said that he had gone to a temple with his mother on Mother’s Day when the incident occurred. According to the complaint, while Chethan was returning in a car, a couple on a motorcycle riding in a rash and negligent manner started harassing him. Chethan said that when he objected to this unruly behaviour, the accused attacked him with an iron rod and damaged his car.

Soon, a group of people supporting the biker gathered, and they assaulted and robbed his valuables while he was trying to record the event. He managed to reach the government hospital in Kaggalipura for treatment and later approached the police to file a complaint. The police have registered a case of assault and robbery and are investigating further to track down the accused.

Chethan has acting credits in both television and cinema.

Related Topics

crime / organized crime / gangs & organised crime / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.