Kannada film actor assaulted, robbed in a road rage case

Kannada film actor Chethan Chandra was reportedly assaulted and robbed by an unruly mob in a road rage incident in Kaggalipura on the city’s outskirts on Sunday.

Chethan posted the clip on his social media account narrating his ordeal. He said that he had gone to a temple with his mother on Mother’s Day when the incident occurred. According to the complaint, while Chethan was returning in a car, a couple on a motorcycle riding in a rash and negligent manner started harassing him. Chethan said that when he objected to this unruly behaviour, the accused attacked him with an iron rod and damaged his car.

Soon, a group of people supporting the biker gathered, and they assaulted and robbed his valuables while he was trying to record the event. He managed to reach the government hospital in Kaggalipura for treatment and later approached the police to file a complaint. The police have registered a case of assault and robbery and are investigating further to track down the accused.

Chethan has acting credits in both television and cinema.