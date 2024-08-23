Kannada writers find a voice in Bengaluru’s CBD area

Despite Bengaluru being a melting pot of cultures and a hub for innovation, contemporary Kannada writers often find themselves sidelined, with limited opportunities to showcase their work to a broader readership. They feel that Kannada as a language and literature has seen some neglect in the Central Business District (CBD) of Bengaluru, where literary and cultural events rarely spotlight the local language. The absence of dedicated platforms and events for Kannada writers in the city’s heart alienates a significant portion of the population that seeks to engage with literature in their mother tongue.

To make Kannada contemporary writers’ work more accessible and to have engaging Kannada literature events in the CBD area, Kannada author Vasudhendra, along with the publishing house Chanda Pustaka started by him, is conducting Naakolle Maathu, at The Bookworm on Church Street. It is a series of talks conducted by Vasudhendra along with contemporary Kannada writers on every fourth Saturday of the month, which was started in July this year.

As part of series, on August 24, at 6 p.m, Vasudhendra will discuss the contemporary Kannada writing world with writers M.R. Dattatri and Cheemanahalli Ramesh Babu.

Speaking to The Hindu, the author said that contemporary writers in Kannada are not receiving the recognition they need, and this event will help them share their work. “Literary events in Kannada are mostly focused on book launches, government events or celebrations, senior writers and their work. No one talks or discusses work with contemporary writers. Through this event, we want to focus on the challenges writers face in today’s world, what are their tasks as writers, and what can be done to help their work flourish.”

Vasudhendra says that along with focusing on contemporary writers, their aim was also to bring in more Kannada literary events in areas like Church Street. “When we approached The Bookworm where the event is happening, they openly agreed and encouraged us to do more Kannada events there. We decided not to have live streaming of the event, because we wanted more audience to gather, and make people realise that Kannada events are possible in areas like Church Street, Brigade Road or M.G. Road. In our first session we had a very good turnout, and people just kept coming in, and we are very happy with it,” he explains.