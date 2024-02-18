ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada translation of Shamsul Islam’s book to be released today

February 18, 2024 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kriya Madhyama is launchingV.D. Savarkar: Elu Mithyegalu, a translation by Tadagalale Surendra Rao of the work by Shamsul Islam on Sunday.

Writer Meenakshi Bali will release the book and speak about it. Thereafter, there will be a seminar on “Theocracy and Secular Democracy”, in which Dr. Islam, B.K. Hariprasad, and K. Prakash will take part.

The two programmes will be held at Souharda, 1, 1st Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road Cross, near Subbaiah Circle, from 11 a.m.

