Kannada short film at Bangalore Queer Film Festival 

August 09, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - bengaluru

The indie short film K.G.B. (Kadamba Geleyara Balaga), directed by Mahishaa, a Bengaluru-based filmmaker, stood out at the 13th edition of the Bangalore Queer Film Festival (BQFF) as the only Kannada language film to be screened at the event.

This coming-of-age story explores the notions of masculinity and healthy male friendships, where young boys become pillars of support for each other. Set in and around Sultanpalya in R.T. Nagar, the same neighbourhood where Mahishaa grew up, K.G.B. presents a delightful and thought-provoking tale about three friends striving to gather funds during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Drawn from life

The film, produced by Suneel R., draws heavily from Mahishaa’s own life experiences and memories. “I have always been interested in seeing boys in the area set up Ganesha pandals, and that’s where the basis of the film was created,” he said.

Although the shooting took only three days, the casting process was a challenging endeavour that spanned over three months. Mahishaa finally selected 16-year-old Likith Raj Arasu, a native of Mysuru, for the role of Hemanth, and Surya Saathi, a student at St. Joseph’s University, for the role of Abhay. The search for the character Pruthvi was particularly arduous as the filmmaker was firm in not wanting a cisgender actor to play the character.

“There was a lot of intersection for the role, such as being non-binary or trans, 19-20 years old and a Kannada-speaking actor. We did not want a cisgender actor playing the character because it would undermine the essence of the role,” he said. Eventually, they found Anush K.M.S., a trans actor and student at St. Joseph’s University, who fit the role perfectly.

Choice of themes

Mahishaa’s passion for portraying the stories of marginalized communities, especially those from Dalit, Bahujan, and Adivasi communities, is evident in the themes of his films. By focusing on the ordinary moments and close relationships in their lives, he challenges dominant narratives surrounding caste, class, and gender. The creators of K.G.B. have applied to several other film festivals across India.

Mahishaa’s vision is to turn the short film into a web series. Mahishaa is also working on a documentary about Manjeet Sarkar, the first Dalit stand-up comedian in India.