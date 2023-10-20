Kannada Karbala Rivayats of Agasanur village to echo at BIC

October 20, 2023 07:00 am | Updated October 19, 2023 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karbala in present-day Iraq is where the family of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed, and their followers sacrificed their lives in a tragic battle in the 7th century. Every year, during the first 10 days of the Muharram month, the people of Agasanur village of Ballari district gather in front of the alams (a metal stand/replica) of the Karbala martyrs and sing Kannada Rivayats.

The Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, is bringing the Rivayat singers of Agasanaru to Bengaluru through the event Karbala Memory in Kannada Rivayats on October 20 from 7 p.m to 8 p.m.

Hundreds of men across all age groups dance in a huge circle, and the singers stand at the centre. The Muslim population is a mere 10% of the village, but it is the remaining non-Muslim population that marks it with the fervour of a village festival.

The manifestation of the Muharram function in Agasanur shows that it is limiting to call the festival a syncretic practice as its historical evolution in the region demonstrates that it has been adopted and owned by Hindus, producing something novel in its cultural and religious journey.

The Rivayat singers of Agasanuru village – 78-year-old Dose Iranna, 70-year-old Usman Ali and 65-year-old Raghava Reddy, along with others — have been singing for decades. The songs unfold myriad themes touched by both history and the recent past.

Through this programme, BIC intends to bring out the cultural ethos embodied in the locality and the fluidity of Karbala memory, which comes alive each year during Muharram as observed in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. BIC aims to understand the manner in which non-literates have sustained the historical episodes of a culture through their memory.

Conversation on mental health

A group of mental health professionals have come together to create a space to engage in conversations around mental wellness beyond the confines of therapy rooms by venturing into the realm of books and movies. These professionals from the Green Oak Initiative are collaborating with BIC to bring book and movie choices that are handpicked and diverse in genre but connected with mental health themes to deepen conversations.

In Shelf Care, BIC’s movie and book club, the organisation alternates between discussing books and movies or TV shows with a mental health theme. The book picked for October is The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein. The book ponders on what it means to live with the memory of great pain. The book alternates between describing the daily work of the protagonist, a transwoman who owns a trauma cleaning business, and her own history of abuse and neglect. The event will be facilitated by mental health practitioners Dr. Ashelsha Bagadia and Shilpa Nagaraj on October 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bimal Roy retrospective

A retrospective of Bimal Roy, known as the ‘Silent Master of Indian Cinema’, at BIC will feature four films by Bimal Roy — Udayer Pathey, Do Bigha Zameen, Bandini, Madhumati — and a documentary on his life Remembering Bimal Roy produced by his children, followed by a discussion with his son Joy Bimal Roy. Each of the screenings on October 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on October 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. will be preceded by an introduction and context setting.

