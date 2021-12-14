Kannada in UG courses: Don’t precipitate admission process, says HC

Bengaluru

14 December 2021 02:08 IST

Govt. decision to make language compulsory has been challenged

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed both the State Government and the universities not to precipitate the process of admission of students when the issue of making making Kannada a compulsory language for undergraduate courses is pending for adjudication before the court.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, passed the interim order during the hearing of a PIL petition by Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust and other educational institutions, and another petition filed by a group of students.

The petitioners had challenged the Government’s decision to make Kannada a compulsory subject “purportedly on the pretext of implementing the National Education Policy-2020”.

The Bench passed the interim order when it was pointed out to the court that the universities were insisting that the colleges send the final list of admitted students for completing the admission process and such an action would prejudice the interest of students, who are forced to study Kannada though they wanted to pursue language other than Kannada.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor-General of India M.B. Nargund, sought some time to clarify the stand of the Union Government on the issue of making Kannada a compulsory language for all students in UG courses.

“The Union of India is in a Catch-22 situation and needs some time to clarify its stand on issues raised in these petitions,” Mr. Nargund said.

Contending that making Kannada a compulsory language was contrary to the choice-based system promoted by the NEP-2020, it was argued on behalf of the petitioners that the Government’s decision was against Articles 14, 19, 21, 29 and 30 of the Constitution as they violated freedom of speech and expression, the right of minorities and linguistic minorities, and other students to chose languages of their choice for study.

Further hearing was adjourned till December 17.